Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF rejects proposed taxes on moveable assets, one-day-old chicks; backs digital services tax for Rs10bn revenue

Fund raises concerns over wealth tax, industry-specific targets; proposal to raise tax on dividend income from mutual funds to 20%, withholding tax on interest income also under review

By Monitoring Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised objections to several tax proposals in Pakistan’s upcoming budget, including a capital value tax (CVT) on moveable assets and a federal excise duty (FED) on one-day-old chicks, both of which were not endorsed by the IMF. The proposed measures have raised concerns within the government and tax authorities, as they may impact different sectors, The Express Tribune reported. 

The FBR proposed a 5% federal excise duty on one-day-old chicks, but the IMF found this measure counterproductive, as it was seen as targeting a specific industry without expanding the tax base. The proposal came amid a tax case involving a poultry sector company, and the IMF pointed out that the measure lacked a broader economic impact.

However, the IMF did agree to a proposal for imposing a tax on digital services, with an expected revenue generation of Rs10 billion. There were also discussions regarding raising the tax on dividend income from mutual funds from 15% to 20%, and increasing withholding tax on interest income from 15% to 20%. Another proposed change is the potential withdrawal of income tax exemptions for venture capital companies and the cinema industry.

A key proposal under consideration involves reintroducing the wealth tax in the form of a CVT on all moveable assets, excluding listed company shares. This proposal was presented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the IMF, but the international body rejected it, advising that Pakistan should focus on taxing income rather than wealth. The FBR had aimed to target cash balances in banks to generate revenue but faced criticism for not conducting sufficient studies to support the proposal.

The budget also includes plans to increase the tax on fertilisers, with discussions ongoing about possibly doubling the federal excise duty on this sector. 

Additionally, the government is expected to face challenges in meeting the tax revenue target of Rs14.130 trillion, as proposed in the negotiations with the IMF. Non-tax revenue is expected to contribute Rs4 trillion, bringing the total revenue target to Rs17.1 trillion.

The IMF has agreed to the allocation of Rs1.186 trillion in budget subsidies, with a significant portion earmarked for the power sector. Development budgets for the federal and provincial governments are projected to be Rs873 billion and Rs2.1 trillion, respectively, but these figures fall short of the amounts originally proposed by provincial governments.

As the budget continues to take shape, the IMF’s influence remains pivotal in determining which measures will be implemented to stabilise Pakistan’s economy and generate revenue for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Previous article
135,000 Pakistanis seek political asylum in the West, 52,000 deported in two years, Senate panel told
Next article
Pakistan’s exports to Europe rise 8.62% to $7.553 billion in 10 months 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.