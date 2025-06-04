Indonesia weighs buying China’s J-10 jets after Pakistan downed Indian jets

Indonesia is considering buying China’s J-10 fighter jets because of their lower price and advanced capabilities, a senior official said Wednesday.

The country is also reviewing a possible purchase of U.S.-made F-15EX jets.

Deputy Defence Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto said Indonesia has had talks with China, which offered the J-10 jets along with ships, arms, and frigates. He said the government is evaluating the J-10 on system compatibility, after-sales support, and price.

The potential purchase has been under consideration for more than a year, before the recent conflict between India and Pakistan. Taufanto said Indonesia will take into account reports of a Pakistani J-10 shooting down several Indian jets.

Indonesia is also deciding whether to move forward with buying 24 F-15EX fighters from Boeing under a deal made last year. Taufanto said the U.S. jets’ capabilities are well known, but the $8 billion price remains a concern.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said he and Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto signed a preliminary defence pact that could lead to more orders of French equipment, including Rafale jets.

Taufanto said Indonesia is considering France’s offer but is also weighing its budget and other options like the J-10 and F-15 jets.

Indonesia has been modernizing its military hardware in recent years. In 2022, it bought 42 French Rafale jets worth $8.1 billion. Six of those jets will be delivered next year.