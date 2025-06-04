Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Rs 3.79 tr national development plan set for NEC approval today

Five-year plan and 2024-25 targets on agenda

By News Desk
Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) in Islamabad on 20th June, 2024.

ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) is expected to approve a Rs3.79 trillion national development outlay today, alongside key targets for economic growth, exports, and remittances for the upcoming fiscal year, sources in the Ministry of Finance confirmed.

The meeting, rescheduled from June 5, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb slated to present an overview of the budget and macroeconomic targets. The NEC will also sign off on the five-year development framework and finalize federal and provincial development allocations.

For FY25, the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) is proposed at Rs1 trillion, with Punjab allocated Rs1.18 trillion, Sindh Rs887 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs440 billion, and Balochistan Rs280 billion.

The NEC will also greenlight projects under the public-private partnership model.

Growth targets for the next year include a GDP growth rate of 4.2%, with agriculture targeted at 4.5%, industry at 4.3%, and services at 4%. The government is also aiming for $35 billion in exports, $65 billion in imports, and $39 billion in remittances.

Previous article
Pakistan’s crypto leader explores Bitcoin integration, digital asset strategy with Trump’s team 
Next article
Govt plans to abolish further sales tax on unregistered taxpayers to expand tax documentation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.