Rs 3.79 tr national development plan set for NEC approval today

ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) is expected to approve a Rs3.79 trillion national development outlay today, alongside key targets for economic growth, exports, and remittances for the upcoming fiscal year, sources in the Ministry of Finance confirmed.

The meeting, rescheduled from June 5, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb slated to present an overview of the budget and macroeconomic targets. The NEC will also sign off on the five-year development framework and finalize federal and provincial development allocations.

For FY25, the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) is proposed at Rs1 trillion, with Punjab allocated Rs1.18 trillion, Sindh Rs887 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs440 billion, and Balochistan Rs280 billion.

The NEC will also greenlight projects under the public-private partnership model.

Growth targets for the next year include a GDP growth rate of 4.2%, with agriculture targeted at 4.5%, industry at 4.3%, and services at 4%. The government is also aiming for $35 billion in exports, $65 billion in imports, and $39 billion in remittances.