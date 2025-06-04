Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Microsoft launches free cybersecurity program for European governments

The program is designed to boost information sharing on AI-based threats and help prevent or disrupt attacks

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft on Wednesday launched a free cybersecurity program for European governments to help defend against rising cyber threats, including those powered by artificial intelligence.

The program is designed to boost information sharing on AI-based threats and help prevent or disrupt attacks. It comes in response to a surge in cyberattacks across Europe, many linked to state-sponsored actors from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the initiative builds on the company’s work in the U.S. and aims to improve protections for European institutions.

“If we can bring more to Europe of what we have developed in the United States, that will strengthen cybersecurity protection,” Smith said.

Attackers are increasingly using generative AI to scale up operations, from targeting critical infrastructure to spreading disinformation. Despite this, Smith said Microsoft has not seen AI being used in ways that evade the company’s detection systems.

“Our goal needs to be to keep AI advancing as a defensive tool faster than it advances as an offensive weapon,” Smith said.

Microsoft said it monitors how its AI models are used and prevents access by known cybercriminals. Past deepfake incidents include a 2022 video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing to surrender and a fake audio recording in 2023 that affected elections in Slovakia.

Smith noted that so far, audio has been easier to fake than video.

He also hinted that Microsoft plans to introduce more cybersecurity measures later this month.

Previous article
Starlink faces resistance in India over low satellite spectrum pricing
Next article
Tesla sales fall in China and Europe amid price war and weakening demand
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.