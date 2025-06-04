Microsoft launches free cybersecurity program for European governments

Microsoft on Wednesday launched a free cybersecurity program for European governments to help defend against rising cyber threats, including those powered by artificial intelligence.

The program is designed to boost information sharing on AI-based threats and help prevent or disrupt attacks. It comes in response to a surge in cyberattacks across Europe, many linked to state-sponsored actors from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the initiative builds on the company’s work in the U.S. and aims to improve protections for European institutions.

“If we can bring more to Europe of what we have developed in the United States, that will strengthen cybersecurity protection,” Smith said.

Attackers are increasingly using generative AI to scale up operations, from targeting critical infrastructure to spreading disinformation. Despite this, Smith said Microsoft has not seen AI being used in ways that evade the company’s detection systems.

“Our goal needs to be to keep AI advancing as a defensive tool faster than it advances as an offensive weapon,” Smith said.

Microsoft said it monitors how its AI models are used and prevents access by known cybercriminals. Past deepfake incidents include a 2022 video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing to surrender and a fake audio recording in 2023 that affected elections in Slovakia.

Smith noted that so far, audio has been easier to fake than video.

He also hinted that Microsoft plans to introduce more cybersecurity measures later this month.