Pakistan seeks Turkish participation in Gwadar Port operationalisation

Pakistan has moved forward with plans to integrate Turkish expertise into the operationalisation of Gwadar Port, alongside other strategic initiatives aimed at deepening bilateral relations with Turkiye. During his official visit to Turkiye last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where they discussed expanding collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, privatisation, defence, and water storage.

As per reports, Prime Minister Sharif directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explore Turkish participation in operationalising Gwadar Port. This step aims to enhance the port’s operational capacity and strengthen Pakistan’s position in global trade.

An oversight committee will be set up within the Prime Minister’s Office, tasked with monitoring progress on all initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Sharif gave several directives for increasing Turkish involvement in Pakistan’s privatisation efforts, particularly in the management of airports. The Ministry of Privatisation and the Ministry of Defence were tasked with engaging Turkish companies in the airport privatisation process.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for the swift payment for MILGEM class ships, enhancing the naval defence collaboration between both nations.

The Prime Minister urged the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the Ministry of National Health Services to invite Turkish consultants to participate in major national projects, including the Jinnah Medical Complex and Danish University.

The Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Water Resources have been tasked with bringing Turkish experts to Pakistan to help with offshore drilling projects and enhancing water storage capabilities.

Additionally, the Power Division, Privatisation Division, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been directed to engage Turkish consultants for the privatisation of power Distribution Companies (Discos).

The Chief Secretary of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government was instructed to allot land in Muzaffarabad to the Maarif Foundation for building a school. The Prime Minister intends to personally hand over the allotment letter to the Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad.