Pakistan’s Big Bird Foods signs strategic deal for export access to Alibaba’s B2B e-commerce platforms

Pakistan’s processed food exporter Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL) has entered into a strategic agreement with Alibaba Group, the leading Chinese e-commerce and technology conglomerate, to gain direct export access to Alibaba’s global B2B e-commerce platforms.

BBFL disclosed this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Regulations.

“We are pleased to inform our shareholders that Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL) has entered into a strategic agreement with Alibaba Group, the world’s leading e-commerce and technology conglomerate,” read BBFL’s notice.

Under this agreement, BBFL will gain direct export access to Alibaba’s global B2B e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba.com, enabling the company to showcase and sell its poultry and processed food products to verified buyers in over 190 countries and regions.

BBFL said that this collaboration marks a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy and opens doors to the global poultry meat market, which is estimated to exceed $350 billion annually and continues to grow due to increasing demand for affordable protein in both developed and emerging economies.

Through this partnership, BBFL will benefit from:

Access to B2B buyer networks and global sourcing tools

Participation in Alibaba’s online trade fairs and promotional events

Enhanced supply chain and logistics facilitation for cross-border trade

Market intelligence, trend analytics, and business development support

The deal is expected to boost BBFL’s export revenue, enhance international brand visibility, and contribute to long-term value creation for shareholders.

According to the PSX website, Big Bird Food Limited was incorporated on September 21, 2011, as a private limited company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (repealed with the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017). Subsequently, it was converted into a public limited company on June 01, 2023.

BBFL specializes in producing high-quality processed, ready-to-cook, and fully cooked chicken products for both domestic and international markets.