Pakistan’s exports to Europe rise 8.62% to $7.553 billion in 10 months 

Pakistan’s exports to European countries grew by 8.62% during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, reaching $7.553 billion, up from $6.954 billion in the same period last year, according to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.

This growth is largely attributed to higher shipments to Western and Southern European countries, particularly in textile and clothing products. The increase in demand for these products helped offset declines from the previous fiscal year, when exports to the European Union (EU) had fallen by 3.12% to $8.24 billion despite the country maintaining its GSP+ status, which offers duty-free access to most European markets.

The majority of Pakistan’s exports to the EU are directed toward Western European countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Belgium. Exports to this region rose by 10.04% to $3.791 billion during July-April FY25, compared to $3.445 billion in the previous year.

There was also notable growth in exports to Eastern and Northern Europe. Exports to Northern Europe increased by 17.39% to $620.63 million, up from $528.66 million in the same period last year.

In Southern Europe, exports grew by 3.62% to $2.552 billion, driven by a rise in exports to Spain, which saw an increase of 2.75% to $1.232 billion, and Italy, where exports grew by 1.62% to $934.04 million. Exports to Greece surged by 12.81% to $123.05 million.

Eastern Europe also saw a strong performance, with exports climbing by 13.96% to $590.02 million from $517.74 million in the previous year.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Pakistan’s export performance to Europe demonstrates resilience in key markets, with growth spread across various regions.