Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 23% MoM in May, but widens on annual basis

Rising imports and faltering exports push cumulative FY25 deficit to $24bn

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s trade deficit stood at $2.619 billion in May 2025, down 23.47% from the previous month, according to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The improvement was driven by a combination of rising exports and falling imports on a month-on-month basis.

Exports in May rose to $2.55 billion, reflecting a 17.43% increase compared to $2.17bn in April. Imports, on the other hand, declined by 7.58% to $5.17 billion from $5.59bn the month before, resulting in a lower trade gap on a sequential basis.

However, the year-on-year trend remains concerning. Compared to May 2024, exports dropped 10.07% from $2.83bn, while imports rose 5.23% from $4.91bn. This caused the trade deficit to worsen by 26.16% year-on-year, growing from $2.07bn in May 2024 to $2.61bn in May 2025.

The cumulative picture for the first eleven months of fiscal year 2024-25 reveals a widening trade gap. Exports during July–May stood at $29.44 billion, up 4.72% from $28.11bn in the same period last year. Imports totaled $53.45 billion, a 7.3% increase from $49.81bn in the corresponding period.

Consequently, the trade deficit for 11MFY25 reached $24 billion — a 10.63% increase compared to the $21.69bn recorded in the same period of FY24. The widening annual trade gap signals persistent pressure on the country’s external account despite monthly improvements, highlighting the need for sustained export growth and import rationalization.

Previous article
Govt decides to reduce IT development budget in budget
Next article
Pakistan’s Manufacturing PMI falls amid geopolitical unrest & supply disruptions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.