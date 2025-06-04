Positive momentum drives PSX gains with benchmark index surging past 121,000 level

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by over 1,100 points during intra-day trading, driven by positive news regarding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expectations surrounding the upcoming federal budget.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a positive note and the benchmark index posted over 800 points to surpass the 121,000 level. By 11:11 am, the KSE-100 Index reached 121,606.10 points, gaining 1,155.23 points or 0.96%.

The rally was led by strong performance in several key sectors, including oil and gas exploration companies, and oil marketing companies (OMCs), banks, fertilisers, and automobile assemblers. High-weight stocks such as MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, SNGPL, SSGC, HBL, and NBP all traded in the green.

According to market experts, the buying momentum was largely driven by attractive valuations in the market.

The positive momentum followed a record-breaking day for the PSX on Tuesday, where the index closed at a new all-time high, buoyed by optimism surrounding the upcoming budget and the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) approval of an $800 million package for Pakistan.

Investors’ expectations are also closely tied to the upcoming federal budget. President Asif Ali Zardari has called a National Assembly session for June 10 at 5 pm, where Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is set to present the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The KSE-100 Index closed up by 1,573.07 points or 1.32%, reaching 120,451 points, marking its first-ever closing above the 120,000-point level.

Globally, Asian stocks showed slight gains on Wednesday, with investors bracing for further developments in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China. South Korea’s stock market and currency surged following the election victory of presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, which raised expectations of economic stimulus and market reforms. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei index climbed 0.8%, and Taiwan stocks jumped 1.6%.

Investor focus shifted to a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the ongoing trade tensions between the world’s largest economies weighing heavily on the market outlook. Meanwhile, U.S. job openings increased in April, although layoffs also picked up, indicating a slowdown in the labor market amid tariff concerns.