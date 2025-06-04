President summons National Assembly session on June 10 for budget presentation

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the National Assembly for a session on June 10 at 5pm, where Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to present the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The session will mark the start of the budgetary discussions in the National Assembly.

The president issued the summons under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. In addition to the National Assembly session, the Senate session has also been scheduled for the same day, during which the budget and Finance Bill for 2025 will be presented.

The National Assembly Secretariat has already issued special passes for the parliamentary press gallery, government officials, and other galleries for the upcoming budget session. A comprehensive security plan has also been devised to ensure safety during the session at Parliament House.