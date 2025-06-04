Senate committee calls for faster development of electric vehicle infrastructure

The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production has urged the government to accelerate the development of infrastructure to support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan.

During a meeting chaired by Senator Aon Abbas, the committee discussed the current state of EV prevalence and the government’s policy on the matter. Committee members emphasized the growing issue of climate change, warning that continued reliance on fossil fuels for transportation will exacerbate the problem unless immediate action is taken.

The committee pointed out that major cities like Lahore are still lacking adequate EV charging stations, a problem that is even more pronounced in remote areas of the country.

Officials from the Engineering Development Board (EDB) briefed the committee, revealing that a comprehensive EV policy has been developed and is ready for presentation.

However, they are still awaiting an appointment with the Prime Minister to present the policy. In light of this, the committee recommended that a formal letter be sent to the Prime Minister, requesting time to present the policy.

The committee also decided to form a subcommittee, chaired by Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, to propose an effective EV policy for the government.