Sign inSubscribe
Tech

SpaceX revenue to hit $15.5 billion in 2025, Musk says

The company’s growth is largely fueled by strong demand for cost-effective satellite communications and launch services

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk said Tuesday that SpaceX will record about $15.5 billion in revenue this year, highlighting the company’s rising dominance in the commercial space industry.

“The company’s commercial revenue from space will exceed NASA’s budget of roughly $1.1 billion next year,” Musk said in a post on X.

The company’s growth is largely fueled by strong demand for cost-effective satellite communications and launch services, a market where SpaceX now holds a substantial share thanks to its reusable rockets. The Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy systems have significantly lowered launch costs, helping the company become the most active launch operator in the world.

In 2024, SpaceX completed a record-breaking 134 Falcon launches. The company aims to top that with 170 launches by year-end, it said last week, citing rising demand for satellite deployment.

Still, the bulk of SpaceX’s revenue comes from its satellite internet service, Starlink. Under that program, the company has deployed thousands of satellites to provide broadband coverage globally. Musk said in November 2023 that Starlink had reached breakeven cash flow and has signaled intentions to take the business public, though no timeline has been given.

While NASA continues to focus on deep space exploration and research, SpaceX has taken a more commercially driven path. The company is developing the 400-foot (122-meter) tall Starship rocket system, which Musk has said will be critical to sending humans to Mars.

Previous article
Pakistan’s Big Bird Foods signs strategic deal for export access to Alibaba’s B2B e-commerce platforms
Next article
U.S. airlines ask Federal Aviation Administration to delay cockpit barrier rule by two years
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.