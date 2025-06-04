Sign inSubscribe
Supernet’s subsidiary awarded multi-million dollar cybersecurity contracts by top telecom operator 

Partnership not only strengthens Super Secure's footprint in the industry but also enhances national data security infrastructure 

By News Desk

Supernet Limited, a leading technology-focused enterprise in Pakistan, announced its subsidiary, Supernet Secure Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded multi-year, multi-million dollar cybersecurity solution contracts by one of the country’s largest telecom operators. 

The company disclosed this development through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of Rule Book of PSX. 

“These long-term, high-value projects mark a significant milestone for Supernet and reflect the growing trust of Pakistan’s leading enterprises in Super Secure’s capabilities to manage and implement robust enterprise cybersecurity solutions, the company said in its notice.   

This partnership not only strengthens Super Secure’s footprint in the industry but also contributes meaningfully to the enhancement of Pakistan’s national data security infrastructure. 

This major contract win is expected to have a positive impact on Supernet’s business outlook and aligns seamlessly with the broader growth strategy-further reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s technology and cybersecurity landscape. 

Supernet Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on March 14, 1995 Under Companies Ordinance, 1984 (repealed with the enactment of Companies Act, 2017. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telecard Limited. The company is engaged in providing Satellite and microwave communication services.

