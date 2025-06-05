Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Brazil suspends Coca-Cola bottling plant operations over safety concern

The ministry says a food-grade alcohol liquid used in cooling contacts the products but doesn’t pose a high health risk or contain toxic substances

By Monitoring Desk

Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said Wednesday that production at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Ceara State has been suspended after a fault in the cooling system was found.

The plant is operated by Solar, a Brazilian soft drink company that produces beverages for Coca-Cola.

Authorities halted production after an on-site inspection showed that a liquid used in the cooling process came into contact with products being made. The liquid contains food-grade alcohol, which the ministry said does not pose a high health risk and does not include toxic substances.

Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said the affected products remain in the company’s inventory and have not reached stores. The ministry said production will stay paused until Solar makes the required changes and shows that the production process no longer carries risks. This could happen as soon as Wednesday.

Solar and Coca-Cola said in a joint statement they are running safety tests and plan to restart production once product safety is confirmed. They also said that all other operations are running normally.

The ministry said samples from 9 million liters of soft drinks are being analyzed in a lab, with results expected in five days.

Previous article
Amazon to invest $10 billion in North Carolina for AI expansion
Next article
LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky takes on Microsoft Office products
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.