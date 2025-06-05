Sign inSubscribe
CDA rolls back Metro Bus fare hike after Prime Minister’s intervention

Prime Minister orders reversal of 100% fare hike for Metro Bus and Electric Vehicle services in Islamabad

By News Desk

Following instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) rolled back its decision to raise fares for the Orange, Blue, and Green Line Metro Bus Services, as well as the Electric Vehicle Feeder Routes Service. The fare has been restored to the previous rate of Rs 50 for a single journey, effective immediately.

A public notice issued by the CDA confirmed that the fare hike, which was set to take effect from June 1, has been withdrawn. 

Earlier, CDA management had justified the fare increase, citing the authority’s need to cover a Rs 3.66 billion annual subsidy to maintain the transport services. 

At the time, the CDA spokesperson explained that the total operational costs for the services stood at Rs 5.12 billion annually, while the current income with a Rs 50 fare was only Rs 1.46 billion.

The CDA had hoped the fare increase would raise the income to Rs 2.33 billion, but the decision led to public unrest and drew the attention of the Prime Minister. In response, Prime Minister Sharif directed the Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, to restore the previous fare to ease the burden on commuters.

The CDA will continue to subsidize the transport services, maintaining the Rs 3.66 billion subsidy to ensure the operation of the mass transit system.

News Desk
News Desk

