Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fauji Cement denies involvement in Attock Cement acquisition

Clarifies Fauji Foundation, not FCCL, linked to reported interest

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD — Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) has formally denied any involvement in the reported acquisition of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL), clarifying that the company is not a party to any such transaction.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, FCCL responded to a media report dated May 30, 2025, which suggested that the company was among the interested buyers of ACPL. The clarification came after the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) issued a notice to FCCL seeking comment.

“The company became aware of the news item only upon receiving PSX’s letter earlier today,” the notice read, adding that “FCCL had no prior knowledge of the report or its contents.”

FCCL further clarified that it is the Fauji Foundation — a separate legal entity — that was referenced in media coverage regarding interest in ACPL’s 84.06% stake currently held by Pharaon Investment Group Ltd.

The statement comes amid rising interest in ACPL’s divestment process, which has attracted attention from several major industry players, including Cherat Cement and Shirazi Investments. However, FCCL has now publicly distanced itself from the process.

Previous article
PSX Takes a Breather After Record High, Closes Down 158 Points
Next article
Musk joins Senate Republicans in rejecting Trump’s new tax plan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise more than 1% after China-US leaders’ phone call

Brent crude futures increase by 1.3% to $65.71 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbs 1.5% to $63.82 a barrel

Trump and Xi hold phone call to discuss trade tensions, says China

Musk joins Senate Republicans in rejecting Trump’s new tax plan

PSX Takes a Breather After Record High, Closes Down 158 Points

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.