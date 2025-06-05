Fauji Cement denies involvement in Attock Cement acquisition

ISLAMABAD — Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) has formally denied any involvement in the reported acquisition of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL), clarifying that the company is not a party to any such transaction.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, FCCL responded to a media report dated May 30, 2025, which suggested that the company was among the interested buyers of ACPL. The clarification came after the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) issued a notice to FCCL seeking comment.

“The company became aware of the news item only upon receiving PSX’s letter earlier today,” the notice read, adding that “FCCL had no prior knowledge of the report or its contents.”

FCCL further clarified that it is the Fauji Foundation — a separate legal entity — that was referenced in media coverage regarding interest in ACPL’s 84.06% stake currently held by Pharaon Investment Group Ltd.

The statement comes amid rising interest in ACPL’s divestment process, which has attracted attention from several major industry players, including Cherat Cement and Shirazi Investments. However, FCCL has now publicly distanced itself from the process.