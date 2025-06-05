Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Govt to tighten solar net metering regulations, introduce revised buyback plan: report

New policy replaces net metering with net billing, shifting from quarterly credit billing to monthly cash payments for excess electricity

By Monitoring Desk

The government has once again decided to introduce a new set of regulations for solar net metering users, marking a second attempt after its initial proposal was blocked following significant pushback. Under the revised plan, the zero-bill facility for solar net metering will be abolished, and consumers will see a reduction in the sanctioned load from 1.5x to 1.0x, pushing them toward hybrid solar systems that incorporate lithium batteries, The Express Tribune reported. 

A meeting held between various stakeholders and the Ministry of Power discussed the proposed changes. Under the new policy, the concept of net metering will be replaced with net billing, where electricity units will no longer be exchanged. 

Instead, DISCOs will offer cash payments on a monthly basis for any excess electricity exported to the national grid. The shift from credit billing on a quarterly basis to a monthly cash payment is expected to reduce the benefits for solar panel owners.

Despite these changes, the new policy will apply to all categories of consumers, including commercial, domestic, and industrial users. The contract period for licenses under the policy will be reduced from seven years to five years.

Currently, consumers participating in the net metering system share excess electricity with power distribution companies (DISCOs) at a buyback rate of Rs 27 per unit. The new plan proposes to drastically reduce this rate to Rs 10 per unit, significantly impacting solar panel owners who depend on these payments. 

Experts warn that this shift could result in an additional $1 billion in annual import costs for lithium batteries, which would be required for hybrid systems.

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari defended the changes, explaining that the government was not abolishing the net metering policy, but rather adjusting its mechanisms to ensure long-term sustainability and transparency in the energy system. He acknowledged the expansion of net metering since its introduction in 2017-18, but noted that the growing scale of the system was putting pressure on the grid.

Leghari emphasised that these reforms were necessary for a balanced energy system, saying that the goal was not to harm consumers or businesses but to address the broader national interest. He also mentioned that the government was considering adjusting the buyback rates in line with energy purchase prices to account for fluctuations in energy costs.

According to the news report, the meeting also discussed broader energy sector reforms, including the removal of 9,000 megawatts of expensive and unnecessary power projects, and a levy imposed on captive power consumers to encourage them to reconnect to the national grid. The cross-subsidy for the industry has now reached Rs 174 billion since June 2024.

Previous article
Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns
Next article
PM directs strategy to expand railway network for better trade ties with Central Asia
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.