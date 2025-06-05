Sign inSubscribe
LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky takes on Microsoft Office products

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo that Roslansky will report to Rajesh Jha, who manages Microsoft Windows and Teams

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo that Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, will take on additional responsibility for Microsoft’s Office products.

Roslansky will continue as LinkedIn CEO and also oversee products like Word, Excel, and Microsoft’s AI product “Copilot” within the productivity software suite.

Roslansky will report to Rajesh Jha, who manages Microsoft Windows and Teams. The memo said Office leaders Sumit Chauhan and Gaurav Sareen will also report to Jha.

Charles Lamanna, who leads “Copilot” for business and industrial users, will begin reporting to Jha as well.

