Maritime sector key to trade and GDP growth, says Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has reaffirmed the crucial role of Pakistan’s shipping industry in supporting international trade and economic growth, stressing that more than 90% of the nation’s trade flows through its seaports.

Speaking at an industry dinner hosted by Aasim A. Siddiqui, Managing Director of Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL), the minister addressed senior representatives from shipping lines and terminal operators. He emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to modernize maritime infrastructure and enhance nationwide operational capabilities.

Minister Chaudhry pointed out that the maritime sector contributes over 10% to Pakistan’s GDP and supports more than 2 million jobs, both directly and indirectly. He highlighted the Karachi Port Trust’s capacity to handle 125 million tons of cargo annually as a key strength of the nation’s logistics framework.

In fiscal year 2023, the shipping industry brought in approximately $235 million in revenue, with oil tankers accounting for around 70% of that figure. However, he flagged the heavy financial burden of dependence on foreign carriers, estimating that Pakistan spends $6 to $8 billion annually on freight charges. He stressed the urgent need to expand domestic shipping capabilities and optimize terminal operations to reduce costs.

Highlighting investment initiatives, the minister spoke of a fast-track plan involving $1 billion in collaboration with Hutchison Port Holdings Limited, aimed at modernizing both the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPT).

He also assured industry stakeholders that the government is engaging closely with provincial leaders—particularly the Chief Minister of Sindh—to ensure policy alignment and seamless implementation across governance levels.

Aasim A. Siddiqui welcomed the minister’s outreach and expressed confidence that such public-private dialogues would fuel sectoral growth. He reaffirmed PIL’s dedication to supporting the Ministry’s vision by investing in modern fleets and adopting sustainable operational models.

The evening concluded with a shared commitment to ongoing collaboration between the government and maritime sector leaders, with the goal of transforming Pakistan into a modern, efficient, and eco-conscious maritime economy.