NEPRA cuts Karachi tariff by Rs2.98, approves 93 Paisa hike for rest of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday increased electricity prices by 93 paisas per unit under the head monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism while residents of Karachi caught a lucky break under FCA of March 2025.

As per details, NEPRA has approved a Rs2.98 per unit reduction in K-Electric’s tariff under the FCA for the month of March. Similarly, NEPRA has hiked the power tariff under FCA for the month of April for all the power consumers of power distribution companies (DISCOs) except KE. And, NEPRA has issued official notifications for both the increase and decrease in tariffs.

According to NEPRA’s decision pertain to electricity consumers of DISCOs, this decision shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Pre-paid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff. The DISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of April 2025 in the billing month of June 2025.

This decision Shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of April 2025. In case any bills of June 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in subsequent month.

While effecting the Fuel Charges Adjustment, the concerned DISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, said NEPRA decision in the matter of Fuel Charges Adjustment for the month of April 2025 for DISCOs.

Meanwhile NEPRA also slashed K-Electric’s tariff by Rs2.98 per unit, giving much-needed relief to the city’s users. This cut also falls under the head of fuel cost adjustment and will be effective in current billing cycles.

According to NEPRA, this decision ofthe Authority in the matter of Provisional Monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments requested bv K-Electric Limited for March 2025 shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff. The decision shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers, in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains. In case any bills of June 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in subsequent month.KE shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of March 2025 in the billing month of June 2025, said NEPRA decision in the matter of Provisional Monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments requested bv K-Electric Limited for March 2025.