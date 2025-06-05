NEPRA warns of Rs 167bn burden on consumers due to Neelum Jhelum and Guddu plants outages

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised concerns about the ongoing shutdowns of two key government-owned power plants, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and Guddu 747, which have led to the loss of over 1700 MW of cheap electricity. These outages are placing a financial burden on consumers, with an additional surcharge of Rs. 0.54/kWh, amounting to a total financial loss of Rs 167.787 billion, according to a news report.

The NJHPP, which was expected to be a major contributor to Pakistan’s energy supply and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, has faced persistent issues since its commissioning. The plant was shut down on May 1, 2024, due to severe structural damages, including pressure drops, silt accumulation, and tunnel collapses.

According to the Chairman of NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar, consumers are overpaying for electricity due to the plant’s failure to contribute to the national grid, with the additional surcharge likely continuing for an extended period as the plant’s restoration work may take up to two years.

Additionally, the ongoing outage of the Guddu 747 steam turbine unit, which has been non-operational since a fire in July 2022, has further exacerbated the problem. Mukhtar pointed out that Guddu 747’s outage has led to a loss of approximately Rs. 127 billion ($453 million) to date. The loss continues to grow daily, as the plant’s shutdown has forced the system to rely on more expensive and less efficient power sources.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of both power plants in ensuring system stability and preventing a total power collapse.

He urged immediate intervention to expedite the restoration of the plants, warning that continued delays would only increase the financial burden on consumers and compromise the stability of the national power grid.