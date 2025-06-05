Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan eyes Central Asia and Europe link as “game changer”: Abdul Aleem Khan

Federal minister stresses infrastructure development in meeting with Kazakh envoy; Kazakhstan reaffirms support for Pakistan

By APP

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has termed enhanced road and rail connectivity with Central Asia, Europe, and Russia a potential “game changer” for Pakistan’s economic future.

Speaking during a meeting with Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, the minister emphasized that upgrading communication infrastructure remains a top priority to unlock economic growth. He noted that “meaningful discussions are underway with various countries” to push this agenda forward.

The two sides held a detailed exchange on mutual interests, bilateral cooperation, and the outcomes of the recent Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the importance of forging stronger ties among major South Asian nations, saying such collaboration would “yield positive results.” He reiterated Pakistan’s proactive stance on international forums and expressed optimism about the country’s improving financial and economic trajectory.

Ambassador Kistafin, in a warm gesture, congratulated the minister and the Pakistani people on their success in the recent war with India. He praised Pakistan’s prominent role in the Islamic world and extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings. The ambassador also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to standing by Pakistan and offering “all possible support.”

