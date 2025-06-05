Pakistan Railways announces fare discount for Eidul Adha travel

Pakistan Railways has announced a 20% fare reduction on all trains for the first three days of Eidul Adha. The discount will apply across all travel classes, offering passengers a significant saving on tickets during the holiday period.

The discount will only be available for “current bookings,” meaning tickets purchased specifically for travel during the Eid window. It will not apply to any special trains added for the holiday rush.

In a separate development, a preliminary inquiry into the derailment of the Pakistan Express, which was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, has revealed that poor maintenance was to blame.

The report indicated that a “hot axle” malfunction caused a critical pin to snap, leading to the derailment of two bogies near Mubarakpur, in the Multan division, on Sunday morning.

Although no passengers were injured, the incident caused damage to the train and track infrastructure.

The derailment involved a dining car and an air-conditioned coach of the 45-Up Pakistan Express. Several trains were delayed as a result of the incident.