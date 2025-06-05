Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Railways announces fare discount for Eidul Adha travel

20% fare reduction applies to bookings for the first three days of Eid

By News Desk

Pakistan Railways has announced a 20% fare reduction on all trains for the first three days of Eidul Adha. The discount will apply across all travel classes, offering passengers a significant saving on tickets during the holiday period.

The discount will only be available for “current bookings,” meaning tickets purchased specifically for travel during the Eid window. It will not apply to any special trains added for the holiday rush.

In a separate development, a preliminary inquiry into the derailment of the Pakistan Express, which was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, has revealed that poor maintenance was to blame. 

The report indicated that a “hot axle” malfunction caused a critical pin to snap, leading to the derailment of two bogies near Mubarakpur, in the Multan division, on Sunday morning. 

Although no passengers were injured, the incident caused damage to the train and track infrastructure.

The derailment involved a dining car and an air-conditioned coach of the 45-Up Pakistan Express. Several trains were delayed as a result of the incident.

Previous article
Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments bid for 84% stake in Attock Cement
Next article
Punjab govt to reduce power tariffs with profits from state-owned power plants
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.