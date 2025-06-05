Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Pakistan signs $300 million loan deal with Asian Development Bank for resource mobilisation reforms

Agreement aims to boost fiscal stability and economic recovery efforts

By News Desk

Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $300 million loan agreement on Wednesday for the “Improved Resource Mobilization and Utilization Reform Programme (Subprogramme-II).” 

The agreement was signed by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and Emma Fan, ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan.

The ceremony, attended by senior officials from both the Pakistani government and ADB, highlights Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its macroeconomic stability and advancing fiscal consolidation. 

The programme seeks to introduce structural reforms aimed at improving trade, revenue generation, and capital market development.

In addition to the $300 million loan, the agreement includes a Policy-Based Guarantee (PBG) of $500 million, supported by a sovereign counter-guarantee. 

This will enable Pakistan to raise $1 billion in commercial financing, bringing the total financing package to $800 million. This funding is expected to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to stabilise its economy and drive macroeconomic recovery.

Previous article
NEC approves Rs. 4.2 trillion development plan for FY2025–26, sets ambitious growth targets
Next article
NEPRA warns of Rs 167bn burden on consumers due to Neelum Jhelum and Guddu plants outages
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.