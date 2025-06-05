PM directs strategy to expand railway network for better trade ties with Central Asia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for the development of a strategy to expand Pakistan’s railway network in a bid to strengthen trade relations with Central Asian countries.

During a high-level meeting to discuss Pakistan Railways, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the railway system as a backbone for the country’s economy and highlighted the need for sustainable upgrades to the railway infrastructure.

The Prime Minister emphasized that modernizing the railway system is a crucial part of national policy aimed at improving regional trade and connectivity. He also instructed that work be accelerated to integrate Gwadar into Pakistan Railways’ network, aiming to enhance the trade route to Central Asia.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi provided a briefing on the ongoing reforms in Pakistan Railways. In addition, Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in train fares for Eidul Adha, offering a 20% discount on tickets for the three days of the festival.

Special Eid trains were also introduced, with five trains running across various routes. The first special train departed from Karachi Cantonment for Lahore at 1:00 pm on June 2. Other trains followed, with one traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, another from Lahore to Karachi, and one more from Karachi to Rawalpindi. The final Eid special train left Karachi for Lahore on June 4.

Railways Police has issued instructions to all Superintendents of Police (SP) Railways to enhance security at stations and on trains to ensure safety during the Eid celebrations.