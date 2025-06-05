Sign inSubscribe
PSX Takes a Breather After Record High, Closes Down 158 Points

Profit-taking trims momentum as investors await budget clarity

By News Desk

KARACHI – After marking a record high a day earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a session of profit-taking and mixed sentiment on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index ending the day slightly in the red.

The index opened weak and slipped to an intraday low of 121,517.90 points in early trading. However, renewed buying interest lifted the index to an intraday and all time high of 122,281.58 points. The momentum could not be sustained as late-session selling pulled the index back down, and it eventually settled at 121,641 points — down by 157.86 points or 0.13%.

The slight dip comes after a sharp rally on Wednesday, when the KSE-100 surged 1,348 points (1.12%) to close at an all-time high of 121,799 points. That rise was largely fueled by growing investor optimism ahead of the federal budget, along with upbeat developments on the fiscal and external financing front.

Traders attributed Thursday’s consolidation to mild profit-taking following the strong rally, with many investors choosing to stay cautious ahead of key policy announcements and the upcoming budget presentation scheduled for June 10.

News Desk
News Desk

Fauji Cement denies involvement in Attock Cement acquisition

