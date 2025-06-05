Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab govt to reduce power tariffs with profits from state-owned power plants

Provincial government plans to cut electricity costs by up to 40% through forgoing profits and savings from Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power and Punjab Thermal Power Limited

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government announced that relief for power consumers will be funded through the profits accumulated by two state-owned thermal power companies, Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Private Limited and Punjab Thermal Power Private Limited.

According to a news report, the provincial cabinet decided to cut the tariffs of these two plants by 30-40% to ease the burden of electricity bills, a move akin to the federal government’s recent renegotiations with independent power producers (IPPs) to lower national tariffs.

The government stated that the two power companies would forgo their profits, which range from Rs 12 to Rs 13 billion, and would also refrain from withdrawing about Rs 12 billion in savings. These funds will instead be redirected to provide public relief, translating into a 30-40% reduction in electricity rates. The savings generated from these measures will be conveyed to the federal government to assist in its efforts to reduce national power tariffs.

Power sector experts have welcomed the step, noting that there is still more potential for savings. Suggestions include negotiating with local banks that financed the power projects to reduce the mark-up rate and shifting away from payments in foreign currencies, which could further create space for tariff reductions. 

Earlier this year, the government reported securing Rs 1.571 trillion in savings from renegotiating agreements with 27 IPPs. These savings were achieved through a combination of contract terminations and tariff revisions, including Rs 411 billion from terminating contracts with five IPPs and Rs 238 billion from revising tariffs with eight bagasse-based IPPs.

Previous article
Pakistan Railways announces fare discount for Eidul Adha travel
Next article
CDA rolls back Metro Bus fare hike after Prime Minister’s intervention
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.