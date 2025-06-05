Punjab Revenue Authority records Rs26.12 billion in tax revenue for May 2025, reflecting 23% growth

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has achieved a significant milestone by collecting a record Rs 26.12 billion in tax revenues during May 2025, reflecting a 23% increase compared to the same month last year.

From July 2024 to May 2025, the Authority collected a total of Rs. 240 billion, marking a 16% growth over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a PRA spokesperson informed the media on Tuesday.

Out of this, Rs. 225 billion was collected under the Punjab Sales Tax, also showing a 16% year-on-year increase.

Additionally, Rs. 5.6 billion was generated through the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, marking an 18% rise, while the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund saw a substantial 30% growth, with Rs. 9.3 billion collected during the same period.

The spokesperson noted that this performance was achieved without imposing any new taxes or increasing existing tax rates.

The PRA attributes its success to a robust enforcement strategy and the effective use of modern technology. With continued efforts, the Authority is confident it will surpass its annual tax collection target for the fiscal year.