Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab Revenue Authority records Rs26.12 billion in tax revenue for May 2025, reflecting 23% growth

PRA's tax collection for July 2024 to May 2025 reaches Rs 240 billion, driven by strong enforcement and technology use

By News Desk

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has achieved a significant milestone by collecting a record Rs 26.12 billion in tax revenues during May 2025, reflecting a 23% increase compared to the same month last year.

From July 2024 to May 2025, the Authority collected a total of Rs. 240 billion, marking a 16% growth over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a PRA spokesperson informed the media on Tuesday.

Out of this, Rs. 225 billion was collected under the Punjab Sales Tax, also showing a 16% year-on-year increase. 

Additionally, Rs. 5.6 billion was generated through the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, marking an 18% rise, while the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund saw a substantial 30% growth, with Rs. 9.3 billion collected during the same period.

The spokesperson noted that this performance was achieved without imposing any new taxes or increasing existing tax rates. 

The PRA attributes its success to a robust enforcement strategy and the effective use of modern technology. With continued efforts, the Authority is confident it will surpass its annual tax collection target for the fiscal year.

Previous article
PM approves tariff cuts on 7,066 lines, reduces duties up to 7% to boost industrial growth
Next article
Govt hires audit firm to develop plan for tackling Rs2.8 trillion gas sector circular debt
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.