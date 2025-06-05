SBP reserves dip by $7 million despite recent IMF inflow

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recorded a slight decline of $7 million in the week ending May 30, 2025, bringing the central bank’s total to $11.51 billion, according to data released on Thursday.

Despite the drop, Pakistan’s overall liquid foreign reserves—comprising both SBP and commercial bank holdings—stood at $16.60 billion. Net reserves held by commercial banks remained stable at $5.09 billion.

The SBP noted, “During the week ended on 30-May-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 7 million to US$ 11,508.8 million.”

This minor decline follows a significant boost the previous week, when the SBP’s reserves had surged by more than $1 billion. That increase was attributed to the receipt of the second tranche under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Earlier in May, the IMF disbursed Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million—approximately $1.02 billion—after completing the first review of Pakistan’s EFF programme.