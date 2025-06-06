Sign inSubscribe
Eid Ul Azha price shock: vegetable and condiment rates soar up to 200% in Karachi

Tomatoes hit Rs160/kg, garlic Rs700, and raw papaya Rs200 as festive inflation bites amid weak market controls

By Monitoring Desk

The familiar pre-Eid price spike in essential kitchen items has once again hit consumers hard in Karachi, with the cost of vegetables and condiments climbing by as much as 200% in the run-up to Eidul Azha.

Tomatoes, a staple in most households, have seen one of the steepest jumps — rising from Rs60 to Rs160 per kilogram in just a week, marking an over 160% increase.

Garlic prices have surged from Rs500 to Rs700 per kg, while ginger has gone up from Rs600 to Rs800 per kg. Fresh coriander, typically sold at Rs20 per bunch, is now priced at Rs40, and green chillies have climbed from Rs380 to Rs450 per kg.

Lemon prices have also soared, with rates rising from Rs250 to between Rs350 and Rs400 per kilogram. Raw papaya, essential for meat tenderising during Eid cooking, is now retailing for up to Rs200 per kg.

Despite annual complaints from consumers, there has been little evidence of regulatory action to prevent these steep and often arbitrary increases. Citizens are urging the city authorities to enforce official price lists, warning that the continued absence of market oversight is pushing already strained households deeper into financial distress during the festive season.

