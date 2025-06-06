Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FIA registers case in multibillion-rupee scam involving call centres and illegal online activities

State Bank report reveals billions in suspicious transactions across 36 companies, leading to FIA arrests of woman and bank manager linked to fraudulent network

By News Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Islamabad has registered a case related to a multibillion-rupee scam involving call centres and illegal online activities. The investigation has led to the arrest of a woman, identified as Nida, and a private bank manager allegedly linked to the criminal network.

According to media reports, a report by the State Bank of Pakistan uncovered suspicious transactions worth billions of rupees connected to the accounts of 36 companies. 

Following an inquiry, the FIA initiated legal action, uncovering a network of call centres involved in illegal operations. The network reportedly includes six individuals, including two Chinese nationals.

The criminal enterprise is believed to have raised funds through various illegal online activities, such as gambling, loan applications, call centres, fraudulent investment schemes, and platforms associated with explicit content. 

The funds were then moved abroad through hawala and hundi channels and converted into cryptocurrency.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities also looking into the possible involvement of FIA and cyber crime officials. While the FIA spokesperson declined to comment, a senior FIA officer, speaking anonymously, confirmed the case registration and the continued raids for further arrests.

Previous article
Pakistan fast-tracks $1 billion port investment with Hutchison Ports
Next article
Regulatory hurdles, security concerns, and pricing issues delay Starlink’s launch in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.