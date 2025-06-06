FIA registers case in multibillion-rupee scam involving call centres and illegal online activities

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Islamabad has registered a case related to a multibillion-rupee scam involving call centres and illegal online activities. The investigation has led to the arrest of a woman, identified as Nida, and a private bank manager allegedly linked to the criminal network.

According to media reports, a report by the State Bank of Pakistan uncovered suspicious transactions worth billions of rupees connected to the accounts of 36 companies.

Following an inquiry, the FIA initiated legal action, uncovering a network of call centres involved in illegal operations. The network reportedly includes six individuals, including two Chinese nationals.

The criminal enterprise is believed to have raised funds through various illegal online activities, such as gambling, loan applications, call centres, fraudulent investment schemes, and platforms associated with explicit content.

The funds were then moved abroad through hawala and hundi channels and converted into cryptocurrency.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities also looking into the possible involvement of FIA and cyber crime officials. While the FIA spokesperson declined to comment, a senior FIA officer, speaking anonymously, confirmed the case registration and the continued raids for further arrests.