Minister discusses National Tractor Policy to boost agriculture, PAAPAM aims for $1 billion export contribution

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain met with a delegation from the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) to discuss the proposed National Tractor Policy, which aims to enhance agricultural mechanisation, productivity, and export potential.

The PAAPAM delegation highlighted the significant contribution of the tractor industry to the economy, noting that it generates $400 million annually. They suggested that with a coherent policy, this contribution could rise to $1 billion, driven by increased exports, job creation, and technology transfer. They further emphasised the importance of making modern tractors affordable for farmers to improve crop yields and ensure food security.

Hussain acknowledged the importance of mechanisation in improving farm productivity and reducing post-harvest losses. He expressed the government’s commitment to supporting the initiative and pledged to collaborate with the Ministry of Industries and the Engineering Development Board to create a comprehensive policy.

In a separate development, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in Tandojam announced plans for a multi-disciplinary conference aimed at aligning academic programmes with the demands of the agricultural sector.

At the launch event, held at the newly renovated Molecular Parasitology Laboratory, Dr Altaf Ali Siyal underscored the economic potential of agriculture and livestock. He also highlighted the university’s research on indigenous breeds. Senior faculty members discussed ongoing research, climate change impacts, and diagnostic advancements. Additionally, the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) has officially recognised the lab as a scientific research centre.