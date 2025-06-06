Modi vows to press ahead with Kashmir development despite deadly attack and Pakistan tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to developing Jammu and Kashmir during a visit to the region on Friday, despite recent violence that left 26 Hindu tourists dead and escalated tensions with Pakistan.

The trip marked Modi’s first visit to the conflict-prone Himalayan territory since last month’s Islamist militant attack in the Pahalgam area, a popular tourist destination. The assault, which India blames on Pakistan-backed groups, triggered four days of cross-border fighting before a ceasefire was reached.

“The atmosphere of development that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir will not be hindered by the attack … I will not let development stop here,” Modi declared while launching new infrastructure initiatives.

Among the unveiled projects was a $5 billion railway link connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India, a plan more than four decades in the making. The link features the world’s highest railway arch bridge and is expected to significantly bolster regional connectivity. Additional projects included roadworks and the inauguration of a new medical college.

Accusing Pakistan of trying to sabotage the livelihoods of Kashmiri residents dependent on tourism, Modi pledged to confront any challenge to the region’s progress.

Islamabad rejected the allegations and Modi’s broader remarks, reiterating its long-standing position on Kashmir. In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it continues to offer “principled support” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and criticized India for what it described as a repressive security presence and efforts to alter the region’s demographics in violation of international law.

Pakistan has emphasized that a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for lasting regional stability. The disputed territory, known for its natural beauty — including snow-capped mountains, meadows, and tulip gardens — attracted over 3 million tourists in 2024 before the April attack caused tourism to nosedive.

India maintains that Pakistan sponsors Islamist insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir, a claim Islamabad denies. The two nuclear-armed nations have fought two of their three wars over the region, which both countries claim in full but control in part.

The new railway link marks the first direct connection between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the Indian rail network. Authorities hope the long-awaited project will not only invigorate the local economy but also help restore the tourism sector badly hit by the recent violence.