No final decision on net metering policy changes, Power Division clarifies 

The Power Division has clarified that no final decision has been made regarding changes to Pakistan’s net metering policy, following reports suggesting a potential reduction in the buyback rate for net metering consumers.

A spokesperson from the Power Division stated that the consultation process is ongoing, and various proposals are still under consideration.

The spokesperson emphasized that it was too early to comment on the reports that suggested a reduction in the buyback rate to Rs10 per unit, noting that the matter is still pending approval from the Prime Minister. No definitive conclusion has been reached at this stage.

Sources within the Ministry of Energy indicated that a principled decision to revise the net metering policy has already been made. A summary outlining the proposed changes has been prepared and is expected to be presented to the federal cabinet for approval once the budget has been passed.

Among the proposed changes being considered is a reduction in the per-unit cash payment to solar consumers, potentially lowering it from the current rate of Rs27 to Rs10.