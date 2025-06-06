New York mayor meets Pakistan’s crypto minister to discuss Web3 collaborations

NEW YORK — In a symbolic nod to growing digital finance ties, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, “We consider New York to be Lahore,” during a high-profile meeting at Gracie Mansion this week.

The remark, offered during a formal diplomatic engagement, underscored an evolving alliance between two fast-emerging centers of innovation in the digital asset economy. According to a statement released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance on Friday, the meeting represented a key step toward formal collaboration between the New York Crypto Council and the Pakistan Crypto Council—both government-backed entities tasked with regulating and promoting responsible Web3 growth.

During their discussions, Mayor Adams and SAPM Saqib explored a range of cooperation frameworks, including joint capacity-building initiatives, strategic advisory exchanges, and knowledge-sharing platforms aimed at fostering digital asset innovation while maintaining regulatory oversight.

“Both Pakistan and New York are actively building the infrastructure for a transparent and inclusive digital economy,” said the statement, adding that the meeting reflected mutual interest in navigating shared regulatory challenges and identifying commercial opportunities in crypto-enabled markets.

The engagement in New York marked the final leg of Saqib’s official tour of the United States, focused on building public-private partnerships, exploring blockchain use cases, and deepening international collaboration on digital assets. Earlier in the week, Saqib held talks at the White House with Robert “Bo” Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets.

That meeting delved into potential cooperation on Bitcoin integration, decentralised infrastructure, and long-term strategy alignment in the global crypto economy. One focal point was Pakistan’s newly announced strategic Bitcoin reserves—a move aimed at securing the country’s early stake in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

As Pakistan moves to formalise its place in the global digital finance order, these engagements reflect an emerging diplomacy focused on technology, economic modernisation, and sovereign participation in blockchain infrastructure. The Ministry has indicated that more announcements on institutional crypto partnerships and regulatory initiatives are expected in the coming months.