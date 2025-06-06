Pakistan fast-tracks $1 billion port investment with Hutchison Ports

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has highlighted the pivotal role of the national shipping industry in boosting international trade.

He revealed that the government is moving forward with a fast-track strategy to secure a $1 billion investment from Hutchison Port Holdings Limited, aimed at modernising key facilities like the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPT).

At an event hosted by Aasim A. Siddiqui, Managing Director of Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL), Minister for Maritime Affairs emphasised the government’s commitment to improving maritime infrastructure and increasing operational capacities. The event was attended by senior management from shipping companies and terminal operators.

The minister also reiterated the government’s effort to attract global shipping companies to invest in Pakistan’s maritime sector, capitalising on the country’s strategic location.

On March 18, 2025, a meeting between Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Limited, formalised the decision to accelerate the $1 billion investment plan to modernise Pakistan’s port infrastructure.

The discussion focused on expediting regulatory clearances, infrastructure improvements, and supply chain enhancements, with an emphasis on deploying automation, digitalisation, and green port solutions to ensure sustainable operations.

Chaudhry underscored the importance of Pakistan’s seaports, which handle over 90% of the country’s trade volume and contribute more than 10% to the national GDP. The maritime sector also provides direct and indirect employment to over two million people. Karachi Port Trust, alone, has the capacity to manage over 125 million tons of cargo annually.

In the 2023 fiscal year, the shipping sector generated around $235 million in revenue, with oil tankers accounting for approximately 70% of that total.

Addressing the financial challenges of relying on foreign shipping companies, Chaudhry noted that Pakistan spends an estimated $6-8 billion annually on freight charges.