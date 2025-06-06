Revised poverty thresholds raise Pakistan’s poverty headcount to almost 45%: World Bank

ISLAMABAD — Nearly 45% of Pakistan’s population is now considered poor under revised international standards, according to new poverty benchmarks released by the World Bank. The updated poverty thresholds—measured in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms—raise the lower-middle-income poverty line from $3.65 to $4.20 per person per day, pushing the national poverty rate from 39.8% to 44.7%.

The new global methodology also revises the extreme poverty line from $2.15 to $3.00 per person per day. Under this threshold, 16.5% of Pakistan’s population is now classified as living in extreme poverty—more than triple the earlier estimate of 4.9%.

“These changes don’t mean poverty in Pakistan has suddenly worsened,” said Christina Wieser, Senior Economist at the World Bank’s Poverty and Equity Global Practice. “Rather, the international poverty lines have been updated to reflect changes in the cost of living and global consumption patterns.”

The upper-middle-income poverty line has also been revised upward to $8.30 per person per day. Under this threshold, 88.4% of Pakistanis fall below the poverty line—underscoring the country’s significant challenges in improving living standards.

The revisions are part of the World Bank’s regular updates to the International Poverty Line (IPL), and are based on the newly released 2021 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) data under the International Comparison Program (ICP). The poverty lines for low-income countries (LIC), lower-middle-income countries (LMIC), and upper-middle-income countries (UMIC) have been adjusted upward by 28%, 5%, and 11% respectively to account for inflation and shifts in consumption patterns.

According to Tobias Haque, the World Bank’s Lead Country Economist for Pakistan, the updated PPPs allow for more accurate cross-country comparisons and reflect improved data quality on national welfare metrics. He stressed that these international poverty lines are intended for global benchmarking and should not replace Pakistan’s national poverty line for domestic policymaking.

“These are tools to allow global comparison. For in-country evaluation of living standards, national poverty lines remain the relevant metric,” Haque said.

The World Bank notes that Pakistan is among the countries with the most significant change in reported poverty when transitioning to the new 2021 PPP-based thresholds. This is particularly noticeable in the shift from $2.15 to $3.00 under the LIC-based extreme poverty line, which captures a large number of Pakistani households with consumption levels between those two benchmarks.

“The revisions help position Pakistan’s poverty levels in a global context and underscore the importance of continued efforts to reduce vulnerability and improve resilience,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “The new figures reflect updated international thresholds and improved data from other countries, not a deterioration in living standards.”

International poverty is measured by calculating the proportion of a country’s population living below the global poverty thresholds, adjusted for local prices using PPP conversion rates. The headcount approach evaluates household consumption (rather than income) to determine whether individuals can afford a minimum standard of living.

The updated lines account for:

New PPP factors (2021): Based on revised price comparisons across countries.

Improved data accuracy: More reliable household surveys and consumption metrics.

National poverty line adjustments: Reflecting current definitions and cost-of-living changes within countries.

While the update changes the absolute number of people considered poor, it does not affect the trend of poverty over time, which remains consistent with earlier assessments. For instance, the World Bank’s projections for Pakistan from 2019 to 2025 still indicate a marginal rise in poverty, exacerbated by inflation and macroeconomic instability, though now reflected at higher levels under the new thresholds.

It is important to note that even though the World Bank’s updated numbers do not suggest a sudden deterioration in economic conditions, they do indicate that previous assessments may have understated the scale of economic vulnerability in the country. The revision is particularly relevant as Pakistan navigates high inflation, declining real incomes, and a subdued recovery from multiple economic shocks over the past few years.

According to the World Bank’s projections, Pakistan’s poverty rate is expected to stand at around 42.4% for the current fiscal year, even before the updated thresholds are fully incorporated into national planning discussions. With the international poverty line now set higher, the urgency for poverty alleviation and social protection programs becomes even more pronounced.

The updated poverty metrics will feed into Pakistan’s negotiations with development partners, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank itself, as the country seeks budgetary support and concessional financing linked to poverty-reduction performance.