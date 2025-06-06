U.S. greenlights major coal mine expansion to boost exports to Japan, South Korea

The U.S. Interior Department has approved a significant coal mine expansion by Montana-based Signal Peak Energy, authorizing the recovery of 22.8 million metric tons of federal coal and 34.5 million tons of adjacent non-federal coal, the agency announced Friday. The move is expected to extend the life of the Bull Mountains mine by nine years, bolstering coal exports to Japan and South Korea.

The decision follows President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency, allowing the administration to fast-track energy initiatives. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who also co-chairs Trump’s Energy Dominance Council, said the expansion strengthens America’s energy independence and global partnerships.

“President Trump’s leadership in declaring a national energy emergency is allowing us to act decisively, cut bureaucratic delays, and secure America’s future through energy independence and strategic exports,” Burgum said.

Signal Peak’s expansion plan, first submitted to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement in 2020, had been under prolonged federal review and litigation until now. The Interior Department finalized the project’s environmental impact statement under a streamlined 28-day review policy.

This week, Burgum joined Energy Secretary Chris Wright and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in Alaska to promote American energy exports, including LNG, to Asian markets. The event was attended by officials from both Japan and South Korea, reflecting the strategic nature of these exports.

The Bull Mountains mine, located in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties, employs more than 250 workers and has long served as a critical supplier of coal to U.S. allies in Asia.

Despite federal support, the mine’s expansion has faced opposition from environmental groups, who cite concerns over water consumption and increased greenhouse gas emissions.