CCP grants conditional exemptions to joint ventures in transport and logistics sector

Exemptions approved to boost logistics capabilities while ensuring market competition remains fair and open.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted two conditional exemptions to joint ventures in the transport and logistics sector, allowing limited restrictive provisions under their agreements. The aim is to strengthen Pakistan’s logistics capabilities while fostering market competition.

The exemptions were approved following a thorough review by the CCP’s Exemptions Department, which examined the legal framework, potential market impact, and long-term investment plans of the proposed collaborations. 

The joint ventures, which focus on enhancing technical progress, operational efficiency, and service standards, were found to meet the requirements set under Section 9 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The Commission emphasised that these collaborations would bring together international best practices with local expertise, driving innovation, infrastructure development, and adding value for consumers. 

Specific clauses in the joint venture agreements, including non-compete and exclusivity provisions, were conditionally approved to ensure investment protection and coordination while preventing market foreclosure risks.

CCP reiterated that while these exemptions aim to support strategic business collaborations, they are granted under strict compliance with conditions that ensure fair competition and prevent any abuse of market dominance. The Commission’s decision reflects its commitment to balancing economic growth with maintaining an open and competitive market.

