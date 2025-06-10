Engro Fertilizers resumes operations at EnVen plant after maintenance

Engro Fertilizers Limited has announced the successful resumption of operations at its EnVen Plant after completing essential maintenance activities.

The plant resumed its functions on June 7, 2025, following a brief halt, according to a letter sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Earlier, Engro Fertilizers Limited said on June 5 that its EnVen plant had been shut down for unscheduled maintenance. The company stated that the tentative duration of the shutdown would be approximately four days.

Engro Fertilizers is a public company incorporated in Pakistan on June 29, 2009, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited (the Holding Company), which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited (the Ultimate Parent Company).

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides, and providing logistics services.