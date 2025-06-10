Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Engro Fertilizers resumes operations at EnVen plant after maintenance

By News Desk

Engro Fertilizers Limited has announced the successful resumption of operations at its EnVen Plant after completing essential maintenance activities. 

The plant resumed its functions on June 7, 2025, following a brief halt, according to a letter sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Earlier, Engro Fertilizers Limited said on June 5 that its EnVen plant had been shut down for unscheduled maintenance. The company stated that the tentative duration of the shutdown would be approximately four days. 

Engro Fertilizers is a public company incorporated in Pakistan on June 29, 2009, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited (the Holding Company), which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited (the Ultimate Parent Company). 

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides, and providing logistics services.

Previous article
K-Electric receives approval for Rs50 billion write-off from NEPRA
Next article
Rs17.6 trillion federal budget 2025-26 to be unveiled today
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.