Microfinance bank robbed of gold worth millions in Karachi

A private microfinance bank in District Central’s North Nazimabad area of Karachi was robbed of millions worth of gold jewellery early on Sunday, allegedly with the assistance of an on-duty security guard. The incident occurred at the bank, located in Block D, according to a news report.

Police reports indicated that the suspects gained access to the bank with the help of Amanullah, the security guard, who allegedly allowed entry to 10 to 12 individuals. The suspects used gas cutters to open 22 out of 30 lockers, containing customer-collateralised gold jewellery. They managed to escape with the stolen gold ornaments, valued in the millions.

In addition to the gold, the robbers took the bank’s CCTV digital video recorder system and the security guard’s 12-bore repeater shotgun. The police arrived at the scene and arrested the security guard. A case was filed at the North Nazimabad police station based on the complaint from bank manager Amir Iqbal.

The District Central police spokesman confirmed that the suspects, who arrived in a white Toyota Corolla and a blue rickshaw, were equipped with welding and cutting tools, including gas cylinders. The Crime Scene Unit and the Special Investigation Unit were called in to collect forensic evidence. According to investigators, the security guard is cooperating with the police and has identified several suspects.

The spokesman added that the District Central police had issued security advisories to all banks, including the microfinance institution, ahead of the Eid holiday period. The bank, which was closed for Eid holidays from June 6 to June 9, had three security guards on duty during shifts.

The complainant stated in the FIR that the lockers, located on the ground floor, were accessible from the ATM booth side. The bank, which offers loans against gold jewellery, keeps the collateral in secure lockers, all of which are properly documented. The robbery was discovered when the morning guard, Umar Deen, noticed the compromised entrance and the missing items. He immediately reported the incident to bank officials and the security supervisor.