Punjab leads as over one million Pakistanis seek employment abroad in 2024-25

Millions of Pakistanis have sought employment abroad during the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, with Punjab contributing the largest share to the country’s overseas workforce, according to the latest data released in the Pakistan Economic Survey.

The figures show that 404,345 individuals from Punjab left for foreign countries over the past year, making it the top province in terms of outbound migration for work.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed with 187,000 workers going abroad, while Sindh saw 60,424 workers seeking employment overseas during the same period.

From the tribal districts, 29,937 individuals migrated for work, and 29,591 workers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir also joined the international labor market.

The report indicated that 8,621 workers from Islamabad, the federal capital, went abroad for jobs in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Balochistan had a relatively smaller number, with 5,668 individuals migrating for work, while 1,692 people from the northern areas of Pakistan also sought employment abroad.