EU, Pakistan explore deeper economic ties and investment partnerships in high-level meeting

In a bid to strengthen economic cooperation, the European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, met with Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, deepening economic ties, and expanding investment opportunities between the EU and Pakistan.

The meeting took place at the minister’s office and was attended by senior officials from both sides, including Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar, Additional Secretary; Mr. Mahmood Tufail, Director General; and Mr. Irfanullah Marwat from the Board of Investment (BOI). The EU delegation included Mr. Jeroen Willems, Head of Cooperation, and Mr. Husnain Iftakhar, Senior Trade Advisor.

Minister Sheikh expressed appreciation for the EU’s longstanding support toward Pakistan’s economic development and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to achieve macroeconomic stability. He pointed to improving indicators such as fiscal balance, stock market performance, and a more favorable investment climate.

The meeting centered around strengthening EU–Pakistan economic and business relations, including the advancement of the EU–Pakistan Business Network, a platform connecting over 400 EU companies operating across multiple sectors in Pakistan. The EU delegation indicated that this platform would be scaled up, with dates for upcoming business forums and investment sessions to be announced soon following consultations with EU Headquarters.

Highlighting EU-led initiatives, Mr. Jeroen Willems introduced the EU’s 25 Champion Companies program, which supports 25 high-potential EU enterprises in Pakistan that demonstrate a commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and inclusivity.

A strategic dialogue was also held on positioning Pakistan as a key market for global investment. Ambassador Kionka underscored the significance of this by noting that the EU accounts for 40% of total global outward FDI, and emphasized that Pakistan stands to gain significantly from this investment flow—provided there is policy consistency and an improved investment climate.

The discussion further covered the EU Green Deal, with Minister Sheikh expressing Pakistan’s keen interest in aligning key export sectors with the EU’s Green Zero targets. Ambassador Kionka affirmed that such alignment would enhance Pakistan’s access to European markets, stating, “Pakistan’s alignment with green standards would make its exports more accessible to EU markets.”

Additional Secretary Ambreen Iftikhar highlighted recent progress under regulatory reforms and the Asaan Karobar legislation, and called for more structured cooperation with the EU, particularly in areas such as SMEs, gender lens investing, and startups.

Minister Sheikh emphasized that these reforms are already translating into a more conducive business environment in Pakistan and encouraged the EU to explore investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Ambassador Kionka welcomed these developments, noting, “Regulatory efficiency is a key determinant in EU investment decisions.”

Both sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their shared commitment to deepen trade and investment ties through regular engagement and strategic coordination.