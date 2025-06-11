Sign inSubscribe
FBR

FBR officials to gain expanded authority similar to SHO powers

Taxmen will now have the authority to inspect chartered accountancy and audit firms preparing income tax returns, close unregistered bank accounts, and access the offices of tax advisers and firms where discrepancies in returns are suspected

By Monitoring Desk

Under the federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to flex its muscles with expanded powers, granting it authority similar to that of a station house officer (SHO), enabling it to inspect chartered accountancy and audit firms involved in preparing income tax returns, The Express Tribune reported. 

These inspections will be carried out if discrepancies are suspected in taxpayers’ declarations, ensuring stricter compliance with tax laws.

 The budget also introduces new regulations for individuals purchasing vehicles or immovable property. Buyers will be required to prove that the declared value of the asset is within 130% of their income as declared in the previous year’s tax return. 

A formal application to the FBR will be necessary to confirm that the funds for the purchase, whether in the buyer’s name or that of their spouse or children, have been properly declared in wealth statements.

In a move aimed at enhancing data sharing and enforcement, the proposed legislation allows the FBR to share taxpayer information with commercial banks. These banks will be required to cross-check deposit and investment activities with declared income. If any discrepancies are found, the banks will be obliged to report the customer to the FBR, which can then take enforcement action.

Additionally, the FBR will now have the authority to close unregistered bank accounts, a power previously limited to freezing accounts for tax recovery. This new rule will prevent the operation of unregistered accounts, with banks required to follow FBR directives in this regard.

The proposed amendments to Section 58C of the Income Tax Ordinance will also grant the FBR access to the offices of tax advisers and firms where discrepancies in returns are suspected. This is intended to verify how financial records and returns have been prepared.

The bill also proposes an expansion of the definition of sales tax fraud, making it applicable to anyone found aiding or abetting in tax fraud, with legal prosecution as a consequence. To further tighten enforcement, the FBR will be authorised to track the movement of goods like sugar through an enhanced cargo tracking system, ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

Previous article
Non-filers to be barred from opening bank accounts, purchasing property, vehicles, and investing in securities
Next article
Govt sets record petroleum levy target at Rs1.47 trillion for FY2025-26
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.