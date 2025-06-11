Sign inSubscribe
FBR

Non-filers to be barred from opening bank accounts, purchasing property, vehicles, and investing in securities

Govt plans to raise tax on cash withdrawals by non-filers from 0.6% to 1%; measures aimed at expanding the tax base and enhancing economic documentation

By News Desk

In the Federal Budget 2025-26, the federal government introduced a series of stringent measures targeting non-filers as part of its ongoing efforts to broaden the tax base and formalise the economy. 

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced plans to raise the advance tax on cash withdrawals by non-filers from 0.6% to 1%, while also aiming to eliminate the distinction between filers and non-filers in key financial matters.

A key proposal in the budget is that non-filers will be barred from engaging in major financial transactions, including purchasing vehicles and immovable property. 

Furthermore, they will not be allowed to invest in securities or mutual funds, marking a significant move to restrict non-compliant individuals from participating in these areas of the formal economy.

The government also plans to prohibit non-filers from opening bank accounts, a measure designed to curtail undocumented financial activity. 

These proposals are part of a broader strategy to enforce tax compliance and increase the country’s formal economy, as the government works to strengthen its tax system and encourage greater economic documentation.

Previous article
Punjab govt to present Rs 1,200 billion budget for FY2025-26 on June 13
Next article
FBR officials to gain expanded authority similar to SHO powers
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.