Nvidia and Perplexity partner to support local AI firms in Europe and Middle East

Nvidia and AI search company Perplexity said on Wednesday they are working with more than a dozen AI firms across Europe and the Middle East to improve local AI models and bring them to businesses in the region.

Nvidia will support AI model makers in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden to build models in local languages. The goal is to help those models develop reasoning skills that allow them to handle more complex tasks.

Most reasoning models today are built in English or Chinese. Nvidia said progress is harder in smaller languages because of limited training data. To address that, Nvidia will help model developers generate synthetic data and translate existing training materials.

Kari Briski, Nvidia’s vice president of generative AI software for enterprise, said the company is focused on creating strong models that reflect each country’s language and culture.

Once developed, the models will be distributed by Perplexity in Europe and hosted in local data centers. Businesses will be able to use them to perform tasks such as research.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said Germany is already the company’s second largest market by revenue. He said future systems will complete hours of work in response to a single prompt.

The partnership was announced during an AI conference in Paris. The companies did not share financial details.