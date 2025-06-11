PSX surges past 124,000 mark as optimism follows budget announcement

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish momentum on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging past the 124,000 level shortly after the market commenced trading.

According to the PSX website, the market posted a gain of over 2000.9 points and reached the 124,033.54 mark as of 10:09 am.

Across the market, broad-based buying was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and power generation. Index-heavy stocks such as HUBCO, PSO, WAFI, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MCB, MEBL, and UBL all traded in the green, contributing to the rally.

At 10:55 am, the KSE-100 was hovering at the 124,010.50 level, up by 1986.06 points or 1.63% from the previous close of 122,024.44 points.

Market optimism was buoyed by the recent federal budget presentation by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who outlined a fiscal plan with a total outlay of Rs17.573 trillion and a target GDP growth rate of 4.2% for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to a report by Profit, despite Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges, the budget targets a 4.2% GDP growth, a modest improvement compared to the previous year’s 2.7%. The budget’s ambitious projections need to be contextualised within the performance of the previous year, which paints a more cautious picture of the country’s economic resilience and sustainability.

The budget was met with cautious optimism by investors, as it did not include significant changes in taxation, with capital gain dividends retained at 15%.

The budget targets a Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate of 7.5% for FY26, alongside a fiscal deficit of 3.9% of GDP. The primary surplus is expected to be 2.4% of GDP. “We are focused on economic stability and prosperity. We want an economy that is equitable and sustainable,” said Aurangzeb during his speech.

A key highlight of the budget is the reduction in income tax rates for the salaried class, aimed at stimulating consumer spending and easing the financial burden on middle-income earners. For instance, the tax rate for those earning between Rs600,000 and Rs1.2 million has been halved from 5% to 2.5%. Furthermore, tax rates for higher income groups have also been slightly adjusted, and the surcharge on income exceeding Rs10 million has been reduced by 1%. Aurangzeb also emphasised simplified tax filing processes starting in July 2025.

To emphasise this the government has decided to be tougher on the non-filers this time around. It has proposed to add 114C section in the finance bill which will impose restriction on economic transactions for non tax filers i.e. purchase of securities above a threshold, purchase of autos above 850cc, opening of bank account of IPS account except for Asan account.

Globally, markets reacted cautiously to the latest developments in US-China trade talks. The latest signs of progress were met with optimism, but investors awaited more details regarding the implementation of agreements.

Share markets in Asia-Pacific rose modestly, with MSCI’s broadest index outside Japan gaining 0.2%. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei and Australian stocks both added 0.4%, as investors remained cautious ahead of an upcoming US inflation report.