Sindh ramps up funding for electric transport and buses in FY26 budget

The Sindh government has decided to allocate substantial funding in the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26 to expand its public transport services, with a strong focus on electric vehicles (EVs)—including electric taxis and scooters—and the procurement of additional buses.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department held in Karachi. The meeting was chaired by Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and attended by key officials including Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Dayo, and TransKarachi CEO Fawad Ghaffar Soomro.

Officials presented a detailed review of both ongoing and proposed projects for FY2025–26. These included updates on the Peoples Bus Service, the EV scooter initiative, and plans to launch an EV taxi service next month. The meeting also focused on the development of EV charging infrastructure across multiple locations in the province to support this growing transition to electric mobility.

Minister Memon was briefed on the progress of transport initiatives undertaken during FY2024–25, and held in-depth discussions on upcoming projects. The Sindh Mass Transit Authority also outlined opportunities for expanding services through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, particularly for introducing new bus fleets.

One of the key updates shared at the meeting was the completion of a crucial section of the Yellow Line BRT, including the Jam Sadiq Bridge. The project segment is expected to be inaugurated later this month. The minister also directed relevant departments to fast-track work on the Red Line BRT, urging that the project be completed on schedule.

Speaking at the meeting, Sharjeel Memon reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to building a modern, eco-friendly, and accessible public transport system. “We are striving to offer affordable and sustainable mobility options to the people of Sindh,” he said.

He added that more buses will be arriving in Karachi soon, and that double-decker buses are also set to be introduced. Highlighting past successes, Memon said, “Our initiatives like the EV buses and the Peoples Bus Service have been well received in Karachi, and we’re now working to expand these services across the entire province.”

He concluded by emphasizing that the province’s transport projects are designed to improve urban mobility, ease congestion, and modernize the sector in line with international standards.