Amazon challenges EU’s very large online platform status under digital content law

Amazon asked the European Union’s second-highest court on Thursday to cancel its classification under the Digital Services Act as a very large online platform, saying its marketplace does not pose systemic risks.

The company appeared before the General Court in Luxembourg to challenge the European Commission’s decision. Under the Digital Services Act, which took effect in 2022, platforms with VLOP status must take extra steps to remove illegal content, manage risks, allow external audits and share data with authorities.

Amazon argued that its store is different from social media platforms and that the rules do not help prevent the spread of counterfeit or illegal goods. Its lawyer told the court that the VLOP designation is arbitrary, saying that size does not increase risk in online marketplaces.

Amazon said risks, if any, affect individual users and are already covered by existing safety and compliance laws. The company also claimed that broad application of the DSA rules is not justified in its case.

Other companies, including Meta, TikTok and Zalando, have also filed separate legal actions against the EU’s enforcement of the law. The court is expected to issue a decision in the coming months.