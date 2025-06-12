Sign inSubscribe
E-Commerce

Amazon challenges EU’s very large online platform status under digital content law

Amazon argues its store differs from social media platforms and that the rules do not help prevent the spread of counterfeit or illegal goods

By Monitoring Desk

Amazon asked the European Union’s second-highest court on Thursday to cancel its classification under the Digital Services Act as a very large online platform, saying its marketplace does not pose systemic risks.

The company appeared before the General Court in Luxembourg to challenge the European Commission’s decision. Under the Digital Services Act, which took effect in 2022, platforms with VLOP status must take extra steps to remove illegal content, manage risks, allow external audits and share data with authorities.

Amazon argued that its store is different from social media platforms and that the rules do not help prevent the spread of counterfeit or illegal goods. Its lawyer told the court that the VLOP designation is arbitrary, saying that size does not increase risk in online marketplaces.

Amazon said risks, if any, affect individual users and are already covered by existing safety and compliance laws. The company also claimed that broad application of the DSA rules is not justified in its case.

Other companies, including Meta, TikTok and Zalando, have also filed separate legal actions against the EU’s enforcement of the law. The court is expected to issue a decision in the coming months.

Previous article
Most G7 members ready to lower Russian oil price cap without US
Next article
Hafiz Naeem rejects federal budget, calls it pro-elite and anti-poor
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.