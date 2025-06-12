Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Amazon to provide cloud and AI tools to German utility RWE in return for power

RWE plans to expand work with Amazon’s AI research lab in Seattle to develop better forecasting models

By Monitoring Desk

Amazon and RWE have signed a power and cloud services agreement that links renewable electricity supply with digital infrastructure.

German utility RWE will deliver clean energy from its wind and solar projects, while Amazon will provide cloud services including artificial intelligence and data tools.

Amazon has already signed seven power purchase agreements with RWE in the United States for about 1.1 gigawatts of renewable energy. RWE said the partnership may expand to include more long-term projects and deeper collaboration in the future.

The German utility has moved its energy trading and risk management software to Amazon Web Services, where it reports a 30% improvement in performance. Amazon will also support RWE’s efforts in asset optimization and energy forecasting using AI.

RWE plans to expand work with Amazon’s AI research lab in Seattle to develop better forecasting models. The company said rising demand for electricity fits with its existing energy portfolio, which includes flexible and renewable sources.

Previous article
European Union delays bank trading rules to 2027
Next article
Boeing shares fall after deadly Air Andia 787 crash in India
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.