Amazon to provide cloud and AI tools to German utility RWE in return for power

Amazon and RWE have signed a power and cloud services agreement that links renewable electricity supply with digital infrastructure.

German utility RWE will deliver clean energy from its wind and solar projects, while Amazon will provide cloud services including artificial intelligence and data tools.

Amazon has already signed seven power purchase agreements with RWE in the United States for about 1.1 gigawatts of renewable energy. RWE said the partnership may expand to include more long-term projects and deeper collaboration in the future.

The German utility has moved its energy trading and risk management software to Amazon Web Services, where it reports a 30% improvement in performance. Amazon will also support RWE’s efforts in asset optimization and energy forecasting using AI.

RWE plans to expand work with Amazon’s AI research lab in Seattle to develop better forecasting models. The company said rising demand for electricity fits with its existing energy portfolio, which includes flexible and renewable sources.